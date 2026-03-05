TN govt pushes tree cultivation on farms to boost farmers' income, green cover

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has announced a major initiative to promote the cultivation of high-value timber trees on agricultural lands to help farmers diversify their income while expanding the state’s green cover.

The move also seeks to simplify existing regulations governing the harvesting and transport of trees and encourage farmers to integrate tree cultivation with conventional farming practices.

Officials said the initiative is likely to create new income opportunities for farmers while improving soil health and strengthening climate resilience.

By enabling farmers to grow commercially valuable species such as teak, sandalwood, red sanders and rosewood on their lands, the government hopes to create a sustainable supply of timber and wood-based raw materials while reducing pressure on natural forests.

A senior government official said that one of the major challenges farmers currently face is the complex regulatory framework governing the cultivation and felling of high-value tree species.

At present, farmers must comply with several stringent regulations under laws such as the Tamil Nadu Hill Areas (Preservation of Trees) Act, 1955, Tamil Nadu Sandalwood Rules, 1967, Tamil Nadu Timber Transit Rules, 1968, Tamil Nadu Sandalwood Possession Rules, 1970, Tamil Nadu Hill Stations (Preservation of Trees) Amendment Act, 1979, and the Tamil Nadu Rosewood (Conservation) Act, 1994.

“These regulations were framed primarily to protect valuable species, but they have also created procedural hurdles for farmers interested in growing such trees.

The government plans to relax certain provisions to make it easier for farmers to cultivate, harvest and transport timber grown on their own land,” the official said.

The initiative forms part of the Tamil Nadu Agroforestry Policy 2026, which was released by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The policy outlines measures to promote sustainable agroforestry practices, increase farmers’ income, and expand the state’s forest and tree cover to 33 per cent.

Officials said the policy was developed after extensive consultations with farmers, researchers and other stakeholders.

Three stakeholder meetings were conducted to gather feedback and understand the difficulties farmers face in adopting agroforestry practices.

The proposed regulatory changes will be implemented in coordination with the forest department to ensure environmental safeguards are maintained while enabling greater participation by farmers.

By bringing farm-grown trees into the mainstream agricultural economy, the government hopes the policy will encourage diversified farming, support timber-based industries and contribute to climate change mitigation through enhanced carbon sequestration.

--IANS

aal/dpb