TN govt makes online applications mandatory for marriage assistance schemes

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) In a significant move aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in welfare delivery, the Tamil Nadu government, on Saturday, made it mandatory for applicants to submit marriage assistance scheme applications online.

The decision eliminates manual submissions and the involvement of middlemen, ensuring a uniform and time-bound processing system across the state.

The reform is part of the state government's SimpleGov initiative, launched in 2023 to simplify administrative procedures and improve citizen access to public services through digital platforms.

An empowered committee constituted by the state government reviewed the functioning of various marriage assistance schemes and recommended sweeping changes to streamline the process.

Based on its recommendations, the state government has directed that applications under all eligible schemes must be submitted only after the solemnisation of marriage.

The revised procedure applies to several key welfare schemes, including the Dr. Dharmambal Ammaiyar Ninaivu Widow Remarriage Assistance Scheme, the Annai Theresa Ninaivu Marriage Assistance Scheme, the E.V.R. Maniammaiyar Ninaivu Marriage Assistance Scheme, and the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Ninaivu Inter-Caste Marriage Assistance Scheme.

According to the state government order, applicants must submit their requests within six months from the date of marriage.

The Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency has been instructed to facilitate the online application process through e-Seva centres or other designated digital platforms to ensure smooth implementation across districts.

To ensure timely disposal, the state government has fixed clear processing timelines.

Applications for registered marriages will be processed within 20 days, while those involving unregistered marriages will be disposed of within 30 days.

Officials said the differentiation in timelines is due to the additional verification procedures required in cases of unregistered marriages.

By shifting entirely to an online system, the state government aims to prevent delays, reduce procedural discrepancies, and curb exploitation by intermediaries.

The move is also expected to create a transparent tracking mechanism, allowing beneficiaries to monitor the status of their applications.

The state government said that the reform reflects its broader commitment to digital governance, accountability, and citizen-centric service delivery, ensuring that financial assistance reaches eligible beneficiaries efficiently and without hurdles.

--IANS

aal/khz