TN govt floats Rs 25 crore tender to develop eco-park on Madras Race course land

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) Nearly a year after reclaiming the iconic 160-acre Madras Race Course campus in Guindy, the Tamil Nadu government has taken its first major step towards converting a large portion of the site into an urban green space.

A Rs 25-crore tender has been floated to appoint a consultant to prepare a Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) for an eco-park that will cover 118 acres of the reclaimed land. The consultant, once selected, will be tasked with finalising the DFR within 10 months. The report will include comprehensive landscaping plans, 3D views, and virtual walkthroughs of the proposed eco-park.

Based on this plan, the horticulture department will take over the execution, including cost estimations and phased development of the park.

Government sources said the envisioned eco-park would include several themed areas such as a forest experience zone, a flower tunnel, a bonsai garden, and glass houses with exotic plant varieties. It will also feature recreational and aesthetic elements like gazebos, walking paths, garden lighting, a cafeteria, and a children’s play area.

“We will begin with the flower beds, followed by the irrigation system,” said Kumaravel Pandiyan, Director of the Horticulture Department.

“We are also planting native trees like neem, pungam, poovarasu, and venmab across the site to develop a natural green canopy, ” he said.

The transformation of the land follows a significant development in September 2024, when the state revenue department took possession of the entire 160-acre property, effectively terminating the Madras Race Club’s (MRC) 74-year lease.

Of the total land, 118 acres -- estimated to be worth around Rs 4,800 crore -- was handed over to the horticulture department. However, the MRC has continued to exercise control over entry and management of the premises.

Horticulture officials clarified that their jurisdiction currently covers only the 118-acre green area, while the rest -- including the buildings -- remains under the control of the revenue department.

--IANS

aal/dpb