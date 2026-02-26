TN govt enhances pension, retirement benefits for nutrition and Anganwadi workers

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has announced an increase in pension and retirement benefits for nutrition organisers, Anganwadi workers, village panchayat secretaries, and several other categories of special time-scale employees, reaffirming its commitment to grassroots welfare staff.

In an official statement, the government said the monthly pension for nutrition organisers, Anganwadi employees and village panchayat secretaries has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,400.

In addition, the lump sum retirement benefit provided at the time of completion of service has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

The decision follows the recommendations of the Officers’ Committee constituted in 2017 to review pension and retirement benefits for special time-scale employees.

Based on those recommendations, the government has issued orders granting special periodic pensions and enhanced lump sum retirement benefits to employees receiving special time-scale pay.

The beneficiaries include nutrition organisers, Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers, forest field workers, Anganwadi helpers, cooks, kitchen assistants and cleaners.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has also approved measures to provide enhanced family pension and funeral assistance in the event of the death of retired workers.

According to the notification, if a retired nutrition organiser or Anganwadi worker passes away, their family will be eligible for a special family pension along with funeral assistance.

The move is aimed at providing social security and financial support to families dependent on these workers.

The government clarified that the revised special pension, lump sum retirement benefit and family pension will be disbursed under the relevant account heads of the respective departments.

Any additional financial expenditure arising from the enhanced benefits will be debited to the appropriate account heads already allocated to those departments.

The announcement is expected to benefit thousands of grassroots workers who play a crucial role in delivering nutrition services, early childhood care and rural administrative support across the state.

By strengthening their post-retirement security, the government aims to recognise their contribution to public welfare and community development in Tamil Nadu.

Officials said the enhanced benefits will come into effect in accordance with the government order, and detailed implementation guidelines will be issued by the concerned departments.

