TN Governor, political leaders across party lines laud 'Operation Sindoor'

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) In a rare display of unity cutting across political lines, Tamil Nadu’s top leaders joined hands in lauding the Indian Army’s successful cross-border strike -- Operation Sindoor -- which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people including one Nepali national was killed.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi led the chorus of praise with a succinct yet powerful message. “Bharat Mata ki Jai! Operation Sindoor is just the beginning,” he said, commending the valor and resolve of the Indian armed forces.

State unit BJP president Nainar Nagenthran invoked the traditional Tamil war cry: “Vetrivel… Veeravel…” — a symbolic chant evoking courage and victory. “This is a moment when every Indian heart beats with pride and determination,” he said, reflecting the emotional pulse sweeping across the state.

Senior BJP leader and former Governor of Telangana and Puducherry, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, issued an impassioned statement celebrating the precision of the military operation.

“For the blood that has been shed by innocent Indians, justice has finally been delivered through Operation Sindoor. The roots and branches of terrorism have been annihilated. The scars inflicted upon our nation by decades of terrorism have been avenged,” she wrote on social media. She also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“From the War Room, our steadfast Prime Minister oversees every strategic move as Pakistan is given a befitting reply. Whether it’s a virus, a war, a pandemic, or cross-border aggression, he ensures India emerges victorious. Our Army echoes that commitment by beating the war drums against Pakistan’s hostility.”

Striking a poetic chord, she added: "The white roses of Kashmir, once stained red by the blood of terrorism, will now bloom peacefully in the valley’s garden of hope. These roses are a tribute to our brave soldiers, who continue to dismantle Pakistan’s arrogance with unyielding resolve.”

Former state unit BJP president K. Annamalai also voiced support.

“The terrorists have been answered in the language they understand best. Jai Hind!” he declared.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), added his voice to the wave of solidarity.

“A royal salute to the Indian Army’s exemplary security operations. Their unwavering commitment to the nation’s safety deserves our utmost respect,” he said in a statement.

As Operation Sindoor reverberates across the nation, leaders in Tamil Nadu have united to salute the courage and determination of the country's armed forces.

