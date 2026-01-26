TN Governor calls for ‘nation first’ resolve, self-reliant Bharat by 2047

Chennai, Jan 26 (IANS) On the occasion of Republic Day, R. N. Ravi, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, called upon citizens to reaffirm collective commitment to the principle of “nation first” and work together towards building a self-reliant, developed Bharat by the year 2047.

In his message, the Governor said Republic Day is not merely a ceremonial milestone, but a moment to reflect on India’s journey as a sovereign democratic republic and renew responsibility towards its future.

Extending greetings to the people, the Governor recalled the immense sacrifices made by freedom fighters who endured hardship and laid down their lives for the country’s Independence.

He said the day also served as a reminder of the historic role played by the members of the Constituent Assembly, whose vision resulted in a strong, inclusive and resilient Constitution that continues to guide the nation and uphold the rights and dignity of its citizens.

Highlighting India’s democratic traditions, Governor Ravi said the country had every reason to be proud of its robust democratic framework, describing democracy as a “living heritage” deeply embedded in the civilisational ethos of Bharat.

He pointed out that democratic practices in India were not new or borrowed, but had existed in various forms for centuries, citing the Uttaramerur inscriptions as a remarkable example of advanced systems of local self-governance in ancient Tamil society.

Referring to development initiatives, the Governor said Tamil Nadu has been a major beneficiary of several Central government projects. He noted that the current railway budget allocation of Rs 6,626 crore aims at modernising over 80 stations and improving regional connectivity through Vande Bharat trains.

According to him, such multi-modal infrastructure projects are enhancing mobility, facilitating trade, generating employment and improving access to opportunities, thereby strengthening the state’s economy and quality of life.

The Governor also spoke about the renewed national interest in the Tamil language and culture, observing that Tamil was gaining new learners and admirers across India, with students in universities outside the state increasingly opting to study the language.

He said India’s linguistic and cultural diversity fostered unity, mutual respect and harmony.

Calling Tamil Nadu’s people its greatest strength, Ravi urged the youth, women, farmers, fishermen, weavers, artisans and all sections of society to place the nation first. He appealed to them to unlock their entrepreneurial potential and collective energy to help realise the vision of a self-reliant and developed Bharat by 2047.

