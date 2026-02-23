TN final electoral roll published, voter strength drops to 5.43 crore

Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu’s final electoral roll has been officially published on Monday following an extensive Special Intensive Revision (SIR) undertaken in compliance with directions from the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court.

The revision, which forms a crucial prelude to the forthcoming Assembly elections, has led to substantial changes in the state’s voter database, including large-scale deletions and corrections.

District Election Officers, who are also District Collectors, have begun releasing district-wise figures across the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik is scheduled to address a press conference in Chennai, where she will formally present the updated electorate data and explain the key outcomes of the revision process.

The comprehensive exercise has resulted in the deletion of 97,37,831 names from the draft electoral roll after the scrutiny of Special Summary Correction Enumeration Forms.

Following these deletions, the total number of electors in Tamil Nadu now stands at 5.43 crore.

Election authorities clarified that a significant portion of the deletions involved deceased voters. Of the 6.6 million names removed on various grounds, eligible individuals were given an opportunity to reapply through Form 6. This provision enabled qualified voters, including newly eligible electors, to seek inclusion in the revised list.

In addition, notices were issued to 12,43,363 individuals whose entries lacked mandatory details or contained discrepancies. They were instructed to submit supporting documents and self-declaration certificates within a stipulated period to retain their names on the roll.

The revision process also followed a January 30 directive from the Election Commission, issued pursuant to a Supreme Court order, mandating that names deleted due to conflicting or inconsistent information be publicly displayed along with reasons for removal.

These lists were exhibited at gram panchayat offices, public places, block and sub-division offices, and ward offices in urban areas.

Affected individuals were given a 10-day window to file objections or submit clarifications.

Meanwhile, nearly 8 per cent of voters were removed across nine states and union territories during the second phase of the SIR.

Puducherry’s final electoral roll, published on February 14, recorded a total electorate of 9,44,211.

The updated roll is expected to enhance transparency, accuracy and credibility in Tamil Nadu’s electoral process as the state prepares for the next democratic exercise of elections.

--IANS

aal/dpb