TN farmers urge Centre to implement modified Pandiyaru-Moyyar river link scheme

Chennai, July 12 (IANS) Farmers in western Tamil Nadu have urged the Union government to push for the implementation of a modified version of the long-pending Pandiyaru-Moyyar river link project.

The demand was made in a petition submitted to Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam on Friday.

The farmers' association argued that the modified scheme would enable the diversion of water from west-flowing rivers in the Nilgiris hill region to the rain-shadow districts of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and parts of Erode.

These regions face chronic water scarcity and lack any major irrigation infrastructure, the petition noted. The original Pandiyaru-Punnapuzha scheme, first conceived over six decades ago, aimed to divert west-flowing rivers into Tamil Nadu to support agriculture in drought-prone areas.

However, the project has remained on paper, primarily due to the requirement of Kerala's consent, as the rivers in question flow through its territory.

"Successive Tamil Nadu governments have shown limited interest in pursuing the scheme, possibly due to interstate coordination challenges. But a revised version - the Pandiyaru-Moyyar link - may offer a practical and financially viable alternative," the farmers said.

Quoting recent studies by irrigation experts, the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam highlighted that the modified scheme could be implemented at a cost of just Rs 90 crore and, more importantly, might not require Kerala's approval.

The proposed link involves diverting the Pandiyaru River into the Moyyar River, making use of natural gradients and requiring minimal infrastructural intervention.

"This approach can significantly reduce the region's dependence on depleting groundwater reserves and revive farming activity in one of Tamil Nadu’s most agriculturally distressed zones," the petition stated.

The farmers urged the Centre to intervene and persuade the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate steps toward implementing the modified project.

"With Central support, this long-standing dream can finally be realised, offering a lifeline to thousands of farmers in western Tamil Nadu," they added.

