TN explores ropeway transport in tourist hubs, feasibility study to begin soon

Chennai, July 20 (IANS) The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has initiated steps to assess the feasibility of setting up ropeway-based transport systems in key tourist destinations across Tamil Nadu, including Mahabalipuram, Ooty, and Kodaikanal.

This move comes in line with a budget announcement made by the Tamil Nadu government earlier this year, aimed at boosting tourism infrastructure and introducing innovative transport solutions in hilly and high-footfall heritage locations.

One of the primary proposals under consideration is a two-kilometre aerial ropeway link in Mahabalipuram, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its rock-cut temples and ancient sculptures.

The proposed ropeway is intended to connect the upcoming new bus terminal to the iconic Shore Temple, providing tourists a scenic and efficient transport option while helping ease congestion on the ground.

The initiative forms part of a larger state government push to explore high-altitude cable-propelled transport systems across Tamil Nadu’s tourism circuits. As part of this effort, the CMRL has floated tenders seeking Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from consultants to carry out detailed feasibility studies for the proposed projects.

In addition to Mahabalipuram, the state is considering introducing similar ropeway systems in the popular hill stations of Ooty and Kodaikanal. These destinations, which attract thousands of tourists annually, often suffer from road congestion and limited transport options, especially during peak seasons.

Sources in CMRL confirmed that the project is in its preliminary stage, with consultants expected to examine various aspects, including route alignment, environmental impact, technical viability, and estimated costs.

Apart from the tourist hubs, the CMRL is also studying the feasibility of implementing ropeway-based transport solutions in parts of Chennai. Two segments have been proposed in the IT and coastal corridor: a 1.7-kilometre stretch connecting the Taramani MRTS station to Kandanchavadi Metro, and a further one-kilometre extension from Kandanchavadi to Palavakkam along the busy East Coast Road (ECR).

However, officials clarified that no timeline has been fixed for taking these urban projects forward.

Tamil Nadu’s push for ropeway transport mirrors similar initiatives already underway in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat, where ropeways are being used to enhance connectivity in tough terrains and heritage zones. The outcome of the feasibility studies will determine the next course of action, but the move has sparked interest among tourism stakeholders and urban planners.

