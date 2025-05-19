TN: EPS slams DMK govt over abuse of college students in Arakkonam

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami has launched a scathing attack on the DMK government, demanding immediate action against a ruling party functionary accused of sexually harassing college students in Arakkonam.

Palaniswami alleged that the police initially refused to file a case based on the victim’s complaint and only acted after intervention by AIADMK MLA S. Ravi.

In a strongly worded statement on social media platform X on Monday, Palaniswami said that a college student had approached the police to lodge a complaint against the accused, identified as Deivaseyal, a local functionary of the ruling DMK.

The student alleged that Deivaseyal had abused and attempted to sexually exploit her. Despite the seriousness of the charges, the police allegedly did not act on her complaint until MLA S. Ravi raised the matter.

The student also claimed that Deivaseyal had similarly trapped around 20 other girls and allegedly had links with persons close to Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Calling the allegations “deeply shocking,” Palaniswami said the incident reflects the deteriorating state of law and order under the current DMK regime.

“During the AIADMK’s tenure, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin repeatedly cited the Pollachi sexual assault case to criticise our government. What will he say now, when a ruling party functionary is accused of similar crimes?” Palaniswami questioned.

He warned that if the Chief Minister failed to take prompt and decisive action against the accused and others named in the complaint, the AIADMK would be compelled to launch public protests.

“The safety and dignity of young women are non-negotiable. The government cannot remain a silent spectator when such serious allegations surface,” he added.

The AIADMK leader’s remarks have intensified political pressure on the M.K. Stalin-led government, with calls for a transparent and swift investigation gaining momentum.

--IANS

aal/dan