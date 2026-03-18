TN elections: Rs 800 crore allocated for poll works; focus on CCTV deployment, voter outreach

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) In a major push to ensure free, fair, and seamless Assembly elections, the Tamil Nadu government has earmarked a substantial Rs 800 crore for election-related activities across the state. The allocation covers a wide range of requirements, with a significant share directed towards personnel management, infrastructure, and voter awareness initiatives.

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A key component of the expenditure is the remuneration of polling staff, particularly Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who form the backbone of grassroots election management.

Officials estimate that nearly Rs 100 crore will be spent solely on compensating BLOs deployed for polling day duties, reflecting the scale and logistical complexity of the electoral exercise.

To enhance transparency and security, the Election Department has initiated the process of installing one lakh IP-based CCTV cameras on a rental basis. These cameras will be deployed across 75,032 polling booths statewide, enabling real-time monitoring and strengthening vigilance mechanisms.

Chennai district alone accounts for 4,079 polling booths -- the highest in Tamil Nadu -- underscoring the need for intensified surveillance in urban centres.

In preparation for vote counting, authorities are setting up approximately 45 to 46 counting centres to cover all 234 Assembly constituencies. Each centre will be equipped with robust infrastructure, including secure strong rooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and control units will be stored under strict supervision after polling concludes.

Multi-layered security arrangements are expected to be in place to prevent any tampering or unauthorised access. Alongside logistical preparations, the Election Department is also focusing on boosting voter participation through its Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

To encourage wider engagement, financial support of up to Rs 50,000 will be provided to individuals and media organisations producing voter awareness content.

The initiative aims to improve voter turnout and promote informed participation, particularly among first-time voters.

With comprehensive planning, enhanced monitoring systems, and targeted outreach efforts, officials said Tamil Nadu is gearing up for a high-stakes electoral process with a strong emphasis on transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity.

--IANS

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