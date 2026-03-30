TN elections: Nomination filing begins today; strict guidelines issued

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) The process of filing nomination papers for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections commenced on Monday, marking a crucial phase in the electoral calendar. Election authorities have put in place detailed guidelines to ensure an orderly and transparent nomination process across constituencies.

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According to officials, candidates arriving to file their nominations must strictly adhere to the prescribed regulations. Only a maximum of three vehicles will be permitted to accompany a candidate, and these vehicles must be parked at least 100 metres away from the office of the Returning Officer.

Furthermore, only the candidate and up to three accompanying individuals will be allowed to enter the office to submit the nomination papers.

While an eight-day window has been allotted for filing nominations, only four working days will be available for submission due to intervening public holidays.

Candidates have, therefore, been advised to plan accordingly to avoid last-minute complications.

In a move aimed at enhancing convenience, the Election Commission has enabled the option of submitting nomination forms online through its official website. However, authorities have clarified that candidates must still submit the completed physical copies of their nomination papers in person to the Returning Officer within the stipulated timeframe.

Officials have also emphasised the importance of accuracy while filling out nomination forms. Candidates must ensure that all details, including their names and other personal information, are correctly entered to avoid rejection during scrutiny.

For the upcoming elections, ballot units in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will feature a colour photograph of each candidate. To facilitate this, candidates are required to affix a recent photograph -- taken within the last three months -- along with their nomination papers.

Candidates must also submit a sworn affidavit detailing their credentials before 3 p.m. on April 6, which is the final date for filing nominations.

The scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled to take place on April 7. Additionally, April 9 has been designated as the last date for candidates to withdraw their nominations.

The elections to the Tamil Nadu assembly are scheduled for April 23, and the results will be announced on May 4.

Election officials have stated that all necessary arrangements are in place to smoothly handle the nomination process, urging candidates to comply fully with the guidelines to ensure a hassle-free experience.

--IANS

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