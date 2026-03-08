TN Election Commission to deploy 1,249 personnel for Assembly poll preparations

Chennai, March 8 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Election Department has redeployed 1,249 personnel from various government departments to strengthen preparations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. The move is part of a broader effort to manage the increasing administrative and logistical workload expected in the months leading up to the polls.

Officials said the redeployment has been carried out in continuation of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which is aimed at ensuring that voter lists are updated and error-free ahead of the election.

The Election Department has already begun several preparatory activities, including reviewing polling station infrastructure, mobilising Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and strengthening election management systems across the state.

According to officials, the workload of the Election Department is expected to rise sharply once the Election Commission formally announces the poll schedule. To ensure the smooth conduct of the election process, the state government has decided to temporarily create 1,249 additional posts and deploy personnel from multiple departments to assist election authorities.

The redeployed staff will support a wide range of responsibilities linked to the conduct of elections. These include assisting with polling station arrangements, coordinating the distribution and storage of EVMs, implementing voter awareness programmes, and ensuring effective communication between district election offices and the state headquarters.

Officials will also help enforce the Model Code of Conduct once it comes into force. This includes monitoring political activities, preventing the defacement of public property with posters or banners, and ensuring that election rules are strictly followed by political parties and candidates.

Another key focus area for the additional personnel will be voter awareness initiatives. The Election Department plans to intensify campaigns encouraging citizens to verify their names in the electoral rolls and participate actively in the democratic process.

As per the government order, the redeployed posts will remain operational from the date of appointment until June 30, covering the entire period required for election preparation, polling arrangements, and post-poll administrative work.

The personnel will be deployed in districts, including major urban and administrative centres such as Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Kancheepuram, and Villupuram.

Election officials said the additional manpower is expected to significantly strengthen the state’s election machinery and help ensure the Assembly polls are conducted smoothly, efficiently, and in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

