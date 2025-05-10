TN: ECI recognises Naam Tamilar Katchi as state party

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) In a significant development in Tamil Nadu, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), led by actor-turned-politician Seeman, has been officially recognised as a state party by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The recognition comes after the party met the necessary criteria based on its performance in recent elections, marking a milestone in its political journey.

According to the ECI, the NTK fulfilled the conditions laid down under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, which stipulates that a political party must secure at least six percent of the valid votes polled in the state and win at least two seats in the legislative assembly, or satisfy similar criteria across multiple elections.

While the NTK has not won assembly or parliamentary seats so far, its consistent vote share across constituencies qualified it for state party status.

With this recognition, NTK will now enjoy several electoral privileges. The party will have an exclusive reserved symbol across Tamil Nadu, access to free broadcast and telecast time on state-run media during elections, priority in the allocation of election facilities, and enhanced rights in interacting with the Election Commission.

The status also boosts the party’s legal standing in electoral disputes and administrative matters.

Reacting to the announcement, Seeman described the recognition as a “victory for the Tamil people’s voice and self-respect.”

In a statement, he said: “This historic recognition belongs to every Tamil who believed in our vision for Tamil identity, social justice, and political empowerment. We dedicate this moment to our supporters who stood by us despite challenges.”

Political analysts believe the elevation of NTK to state party status could reshape Tamil Nadu’s political landscape in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

With growing youth support and a clear ideological stance on Tamil nationalism and regional pride, the party is expected to intensify its grassroots campaigns and position itself as a viable alternative to the dominant Dravidian parties.

The recognition is being seen as an endorsement of NTK’s rising influence and a potential game-changer in future electoral contests in the state.

--IANS

aal/dan