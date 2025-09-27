TN Drug Control authorities crack down on illegal sale of abortion pills after Karur case

Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) A case of incomplete abortion reported at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Karur district has prompted state drug control authorities to launch a large-scale crackdown on the illegal trade of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits.

The move follows the discovery of a major supply chain operating without the mandatory prescriptions and supervision required under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

Officials said the alert came earlier this month when a woman was admitted to the PHC with complications caused by an unsupervised abortion after taking MTP pills purchased outside the medical system.

A subsequent investigation led by drug inspectors in Namakkal district uncovered the illicit procurement and sale of thousands of abortion pill kits.

According to the findings, over 6,700 MTP kits - containing the drugs Mifepristone and Misoprostol - were bought in bulk from an out-of-state manufacturer and distributed without medical oversight.

The supplier, who did not have the required licence, reportedly used another individual's wholesale licence over several months to make the purchases. These drugs were later sold in parts of Tamil Nadu, including Theni and Salem districts.

Authorities emphasised that the sale and use of MTP kits is strictly regulated to prevent life-threatening complications. The medication is intended to be prescribed by qualified medical practitioners and administered in approved healthcare settings to ensure patient safety.

The unsupervised use of such drugs can lead to severe bleeding, incomplete abortions, infections and other critical health risks.

The state's Drug Control Administration (DCA) has filed a formal complaint with local police to pursue legal action against those involved in the unauthorised trade.

Officials are also working to trace the network of buyers and possible links to unregulated abortion centres. Further inquiries are underway to determine how long the operation was active and how it reached end users.

Health authorities reiterated their earlier request to the Union Health Ministry to impose stricter controls on the online sale of prescription medicines.

They warned that easy online access to abortion pills from suppliers outside Tamil Nadu remains a public health threat and called for stronger enforcement measures to curb the illicit market.

