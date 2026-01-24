TN delta dists tighten vigil at paddy procurement centres as samba harvest gains momentum

Chennai, Jan 24 (IANS) With the early samba harvest gaining momentum across the Cauvery delta, district administrations have stepped up vigilance at Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) to prevent outsiders and traders from posing as farmers and illegally selling paddy using forged documents.

Read More

Officials have been instructed to strictly verify records and ensure that procurement benefits reach only genuine cultivators.

In Thanjavur district, Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam recently convened a preparatory meeting ahead of the Kharif Marketing Season 2025–26 with officials of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) and procurement staff. Emphasising transparency and accountability, the Collector urged officials to work dedicatedly throughout the season for the welfare of farmers.

She also referred to issues that arose during the previous kuruvai procurement season and cautioned staff to ensure that such interference does not recur.

Reinforcing the message, District Revenue Officer and Collector-in-Charge D. Thiyagarajan on Saturday issued a strict warning against allowing outsiders at DPCs. He directed staff to thoroughly verify documents of all those approaching the centres and to deny entry to anyone suspected of being a trader or intermediary.

“There are complaints that outside traders are masquerading as farmers and approaching DPCs. Staff must remain vigilant. Legal action will be initiated against those involved in such malpractice,” he said in an official communication.

According to Thiyagarajan, a total of 483 DPCs have been opened by the TNCSC in the Thanjavur region so far. As of now, 19,185 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured, and Rs 48.48 crore has been directly credited to the bank accounts of 4,218 farmers.

To further strengthen monitoring, farmers and DPC staff have been asked to report any suspicious activity by calling 94437 32305 or the toll-free number 1800 599 3540.

Meanwhile, similar arrangements are in place in neighbouring Tiruvarur district, where 298 DPCs have been opened for samba procurement. District Collector V. Mohanachandran appealed to farmers to approach designated DPCs with proper documents, including Aadhaar, bank account details and land ownership records.

He said farmers would be informed in advance about the date and time of procurement to help them avoid long waiting hours. The Collector also assured that TNCSC officials would be available to address grievances and clarify doubts at any time, ensuring a smooth and transparent procurement process during the ongoing samba season.

--IANS

aal/pgh