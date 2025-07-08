TN CPI(M) urges mass participation in July 9 strike against Centre's anti-labour policies

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) CPI(M) Tamil Nadu state secretary P. Shanmugam has called upon workers and the general public across Tamil Nadu to actively participate in the nationwide general strike scheduled for July 9.

The strike has been jointly called by central trade unions and sectoral federations to protest against a range of policies introduced by the BJP-led Centre. In a strongly worded statement, Shanmugam said the central strike aims to force the government to roll back what he described as “anti-worker” labour reforms.

Chief among the demands is the immediate withdrawal of the four labour codes that the Centre passed during its tenure. “These codes undermine the rights and protections of workers and were brought in without meaningful consultation with trade unions,” he said.

The strike also demands the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, the implementation of minimum wages for all categories of workers, and the scrapping of policies that pave the way for the privatisation of the power sector.

Shanmugam particularly criticised the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, alleging that it was designed to hand over control of the power sector to private corporates, which would ultimately hurt both workers and consumers.

Other key demands include ensuring 1.5 times the cost of production for agricultural produce, protecting public sector undertakings from disinvestment, increasing budgetary allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), and implementing strong measures to curb the rising prices of essential commodities.

Shanmugam noted that while sector-specific protests have been taking place across the country, the July 9 strike represents a united effort by the entire working class to push back against the government’s policy agenda.

“This collective resistance is not just about defending the rights of workers and trade unions. It is also about safeguarding democratic values and resisting corporate-driven governance,” he said.

He urged party workers, trade unions, farmers’ organisations, and the wider public to come out in large numbers and ensure the success of the strike. “A resounding message of unity and resistance must be sent to the Centre,” he added.

--IANS

aal/dpb