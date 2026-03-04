TN convoy chaos: Fans injured, DMK targets Vijay

Chennai, March 4 (IANS) DMK MP P. Wilson has criticised Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay after several of the actor-politician’s supporters were injured in road accidents while attempting to follow his convoy to Thanjavur on Wednesday. ​

Reacting to the incidents, Wilson said a true leader must guide followers on the right path and ensure they behave responsibly rather than allowing reckless displays of fandom. ​

According to police, hundreds of vehicles - including cars and two-wheelers - followed Vijay’s convoy from Tiruchy towards Thanjavur, where the TVK leader was scheduled to address a meeting of party administrators. ​

The enthusiastic pursuit by fans reportedly led to multiple accidents along the route. One of the most serious incidents involved P. Vignesh (20), a third-year B.Com student from Keelakalkandarkottai in Tiruchy district. ​

Vignesh was riding his motorcycle behind Vijay’s vehicle when he suddenly lost control and crashed into a car. ​

He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). ​

His friend Arun, who was travelling with him, also suffered injuries in the accident and reportedly sustained a fracture in his leg. Doctors said Vignesh’s condition is being closely monitored. ​

In another incident, three other supporters who were also chasing Vijay’s convoy on two-wheelers collided with each other while speeding in an attempt to get closer to the TVK chief’s vehicle. ​

The injured have been identified as Kalaimani (26), Muthu (28) and Durgasree (26). ​

All three sustained fractures to their hands and legs and were admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur for treatment. Police have registered a case in connection with the incidents and have launched an investigation into the accidents. ​

Meanwhile, Vignesh’s father told reporters that he was unaware that his son had skipped college to attend the political event in Thanjavur. He said neither his son nor the college authorities had informed him about the trip. ​

In his social media post, Wilson said leaders must instruct supporters not to drive recklessly while following their vehicles, not to ride without helmets, not to create a nuisance on public roads, and not to skip school or college to attend political gatherings. ​

He added that enjoying mass adulation without instilling discipline and civic responsibility among followers cannot be considered true leadership. ​

Expressing concern for the injured youths, Wilson said young people represent the future of Tamil Nadu and wished them a speedy recovery. ​

--IANS

aal/dan