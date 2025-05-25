TN coastal authority slaps fine on NHAI for dumping excavated material in Odiyur Lagoon

Chennai, May 25 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 9.60 lakh on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms during the construction of a bridge under the East Coast Road (ECR) expansion project.

The penalty was levied for the continuous dumping of excavated material into the ecologically sensitive Odiyur Lagoon in Chengalpattu district. The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Authority, based on provisions of the CRZ Notification, 2011, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The action follows a petition filed by Palluyir Trust for Nature Education and Research, which highlighted the violations occurring during the bridge construction.

Following the petition, the Authority directed the District Collector of Chengalpattu to conduct an on-site inspection to verify whether the alleged dumping was taking place within the CRZ area and to take necessary action.

The District Collector’s report confirmed that NHAI was indeed dumping construction debris into Odiyur Lagoon, in direct violation of CRZ clearance conditions.

According to the original CRZ clearance issued to NHAI in October 2020, one of the key stipulations was that no excavated material should be dumped in water bodies or surrounding areas.

Additionally, the site was to be restored to its near-original condition upon completion of the bridge construction. The Authority stated that NHAI had failed to comply with these conditions.

Subsequently, the TNSCZMA reported the violation to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), which then directed the state authority to initiate action against the project proponent.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) assessed the environmental compensation based on the duration and impact of the violation, using a formula devised by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Authority approved the calculated compensation and instructed the Member Secretary of TNSCZMA to proceed with penal action against NHAI under relevant environmental regulations.

It may be noted that the bridge construction is part of the Chennai-Puducherry expansion of the East Coast Road under Phase 1 of the Bharatmala Pariyojana project.

The project involves realigning the existing two-lane 240-meter bridge across Odiyur Lake, connecting Paramankeni and Mudaliarkuppam villages in Cheyyur taluk. To improve road geometry and ensure a design speed of 100 km/hr, NHAI has proposed a new 490-meter bridge with a better approach curve.

Meanwhile, the matter is also under judicial scrutiny, with the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) hearing a related case concerning the dumping of debris into Odiyur Lagoon.

--IANS

aal/dan