TN CM Stalin visits brother M.K. Alagiri's residence in Madurai, sparks political buzz

Madurai, June 1 (IANS) In a decision that has stirred considerable interest within the DMK and across Tamil Nadu's political landscape, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited his elder brother and former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri at his residence in Madurai on Saturday.

The visit, long speculated upon and eagerly anticipated, marks their first known personal meeting in nearly 11 years.

CM Stalin is currently in Madurai to attend the DMK's general Council meeting scheduled for Sunday.

As part of his visit, the Chief Minister held an extensive 20-km roadshow throughout the city, engaging directly with the people.

Petitions were received along the route, and CM Stalin also unveiled a statue of former Madurai Mayor S. Muthu during the public event.

However, the highlight of the day was undoubtedly the Chief Minister's private visit to his estranged brother's residence -- a meeting that has reignited discussions about a potential political thaw between the two.

Stalin visited Alagiri without being accompanied by any DMK leaders or family members, a gesture that has been seen by many as deeply personal and significant.

The reunion was met with much enthusiasm from Alagiri's supporters, who welcomed the Chief Minister warmly.

Later on Saturday evening, CM Stalin had dinner with Alagiri before returning to the government guest house for the night.

Since taking over as the Chief Minister, CM Stalin's relationship with his elder brother has remained a subject of media and public curiosity.

Alagiri, once a powerful political leader in the DMK's southern stronghold, was sidelined from party affairs following a power struggle years ago.

The meeting on Saturday, therefore, has triggered speculation about a possible reconciliation.

Speaking to reporters, one of Alagiri's loyalists expressed optimism, saying, "This meeting shows unity. DMK is strong, and we are confident of winning the upcoming elections."

The implications of this long-awaited reunion, both political and personal, are likely to unfold in the coming days.

Alagiri, a former Union Minister, was once the DMK's organising secretary of Tamil Nadu's southern districts and Madurai was his bastion.

In 2014, DMK patriarch and Alagiri's father, M. Karunanidhi, expelled him for violating party discipline.

Alagiri has maintained a low profile since then except for when he took out a rally in Chennai to Karunanidhi's mausoleum following his death in 2018.

Though, he had initially made some critical remarks about Stalin after being expelled from the DMK, he later lauded his leadership skills and governance in leading the DMK after the death of five-time Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in August 2018.

