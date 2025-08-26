TN CM Stalin launches expanded breakfast scheme, Punjab CM attends event (Ld)

Chennai, Aug 26 (IANS) In a major expansion of its flagship welfare initiative, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday extended the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to urban government-aided schools.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the latest phase at St. Susaiyappar Primary School in Mylapore, Chennai, where he personally served breakfast to schoolchildren.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the event as the chief guest, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

During the launch event, Chief Minister Stalin underlined the broader vision behind the initiative, calling it “not just a meal, but an investment in the future of Tamil Nadu.”

He said the scheme was aimed at ensuring no child attended school on an empty stomach, a step that would improve attendance, reduce malnutrition, and help children perform better academically.

The state government has earmarked around Rs 600 crore for the project, which includes strengthening kitchen infrastructure and adapting menus to student preferences.

Officials said feedback from schools has already led to changes in the menu, such as replacing rice upma with pongal in some areas.

Revenue Secretary P. Amudha highlighted that the scheme now benefits nearly 88 per cent of primary school children in government and aided schools, with participation rates exceeding 90 per cent in rural regions and about 85 per cent in urban areas.

“This initiative has not only increased student attendance but also improved learning levels and health indicators,” she said.

Launched initially in Madurai on September 15, 2022, the breakfast scheme began as a pilot programme aimed at improving nutrition and classroom concentration among young students. Within a year, the scheme was scaled up to cover nearly 30,000 government schools, reaching 18.5 lakh children across the state.

On July 15, 2024, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, the programme was extended to 3,995 rural government-aided schools, benefitting 2.23 lakh students. The latest rollout focuses on urban aided institutions, covering 2,430 schools and adding nearly 3.05 lakh new beneficiaries.

With this phase, the total reach of the scheme has grown to more than 20.5 lakh students in both government and aided primary schools from Classes I to 5.

The Tamil Nadu model has drawn national and even international recognition. Telangana and other states have taken steps to replicate it, while Canada has adapted the concept at a national level.

