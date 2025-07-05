TN CM Stalin condoles deaths of Tamil scholar V.M. Sethuraman, industrialist Hashim Sahib

Chennai, July 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, on Saturday expressed his heartfelt condolences over the demise of renowned Tamil scholar Perungkavikko V.M. Sethuraman and veteran industrialist Janab Haji Malak Mohamed Hashim Sahib.

In two separate statements, CM Stalin recalled the immense contributions of both individuals in their respective fields.

Paying tribute to V.M. Sethuraman, CM Stalin said the scholar had dedicated his entire life to the growth and promotion of the Tamil language.

“Sethuraman’s literary contributions, especially his writings in Murasoli, the ideological mouthpiece of the DMK, enriched the Tamil literary world,” the Chief Minister said.

He noted that Sethuraman had been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Tamil Nadu government’s Kalaimamani and Thiruvalluvar awards.

“His work will be remembered for as long as the Tamil language lives. He was a scholar of deep insight, and his loss is irreplaceable,” CM Stalin added.

Political leaders across party lines also paid tribute to the scholar.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K. Selvaperunthagai and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss expressed their condolences, praising Sethuraman’s commitment to Tamil literature and his influence on generations of scholars and writers.

In another condolence message, CM Stalin mourned the death of Janab Haji Malak Mohamed Hashim Sahib, Chairman of the K.H. Group and a patron of the South India Tanners and Dealers Association.

Remembering Hashim as a pioneer in the leather tanning industry, particularly in the Ranipet region, CM Stalin said he was instrumental in providing employment to thousands and was a respected figure within the Muslim community.

“His contributions to Tamil Nadu’s industrial development and his philanthropic activities earned him admiration from all sections of society,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Stalin extended his sympathies to the bereaved families of both Sethuraman and Hashim, stating that their legacies would continue to inspire future generations.

--IANS

aal/rad