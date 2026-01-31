TN CM inaugurates agriculture college, launches Rs 2,872 cr projects in Sivaganga

Chennai, Jan 31 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated a new Agricultural College and Research Institute near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, marking the beginning of a packed two-day visit during which projects worth Rs 2,872 crore are being inaugurated and dedicated to the public.

The Agricultural College and Research Institute has been constructed at Kanadukathan, near Karaikudi, at a cost of Rs 61.78 crore. The institution is expected to play a key role in strengthening agricultural education, research, and extension services in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, particularly benefiting students from rural and agrarian backgrounds.

Along with the college, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the C. Subrahmaniam Multi-Purpose Hall located within the campus premises. The facility has been designed to host academic events, conferences, farmer training programmes, and community activities, thereby enhancing the overall utility of the institution.

As part of his visit to Karaikudi, Stalin also inaugurated the new Government Law College, aimed at expanding access to legal education in the region.

In another major boost to the local economy and employment generation, he formally opened the TIDEL Neo Park, which is expected to attract information technology and startup investments to the Sivaganga district and surrounding areas.

In addition to inaugurating infrastructure projects, the Chief Minister distributed various welfare assistance benefits to eligible beneficiaries on behalf of the State government, reiterating the administration’s commitment to inclusive development and social security.

Earlier in the day, upon his arrival in Sivaganga district, Stalin was accorded a warm and enthusiastic reception by DMK functionaries, senior government officials, and members of the public. Supporters lined the roads to welcome the Chief Minister.

Officials said the initiatives launched during the visit are expected to significantly contribute to regional development, improve educational opportunities, create employment, and strengthen the economic base of the district.

