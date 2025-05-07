TN CM flags off 214 new buses to boost public transport

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) In a significant step towards strengthening public transportation in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday flagged off 214 new buses under various State Transport Corporations in Chennai.

The inauguration ceremony, held in the city, marks the latest initiative by the government to enhance the commuter experience and improve the quality of public transit services across the state.

Waving the green flag to formally launch the new fleet, Chief Minister Stalin also boarded one of the newly introduced buses to inspect its facilities.

He reviewed the onboard amenities provided for passenger comfort and convenience, underscoring the administration’s commitment to offering modern, efficient, and reliable public transport options.

The addition of these buses is part of the broader efforts by the state government to upgrade the aging fleet and cater to the growing demand for public transport.

Officials noted that the move aims to ease congestion, improve last-mile connectivity, and provide safer, more comfortable journeys for passengers in urban and semi-urban areas.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Department is moving ahead with major procurement projects to further expand and modernize its bus fleet.

The Institute of Road Transport (IRT) has already invited bids to procure 1,614 fully built diesel buses under a project funded by KfW, a German development bank.

Notably, Ashok Leyland has emerged as the sole bidder for this procurement.

Additionally, under the second phase of a World Bank-funded initiative, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has floated tenders to acquire 600 low-floor electric buses on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis. These bids are scheduled to be opened on May 15.

In parallel, the IRT has also floated tenders for the procurement of 500 low-floor electric buses under the KfW-funded project, with the bid opening set for May 9.

Officials said these projects align with the state’s goal of transitioning towards cleaner and greener mobility solutions while simultaneously addressing the increasing transportation needs of Tamil Nadu’s growing population.

With the new buses now on the roads and ambitious plans underway for further expansions, the government is hopeful that commuters will soon experience a noticeable improvement in public transport services across the state.

--IANS

aal/skp