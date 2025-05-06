TN Class 12 board exam results on May 8, a day earlier than scheduled

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) The results of the Tamil Nadu Class 12 public examinations will now be declared on May 8, a day ahead of the previously announced date of May 9.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) confirmed that the correction of answer sheets has been completed and all necessary preparations are in place to announce the results on time.

Earlier, the DGE had scheduled the results for May 9, but in a recent update, officials confirmed that the date has been advanced.

Measures have also been taken to ensure that students are informed about the schedule change.

According to the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, 8.21 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 state board examinations. Additionally, 8.23 lakh Class 11 students took their exams from March 5, while more than 9.13 lakh Class 10 students sat for their exams from March 28. In total, over 25.57 lakh students appeared across all three classes, including 20,746 students with disabilities.

The Class 12 exams were held from March 3 to March 25, the Class 11 exams from March 5 to March 27, and the Class 10 exams from March 28 to April 15.

Class 12 and Class 11 exams were conducted across 3,316 centres, while Class 10 exams were held at 4,113 centres statewide.

More than 45,000 teachers were involved in examination-related duties, and over 4,800 flying squads were deployed to curb malpractice.

A full-time exam control room was set up at the DGE, operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on exam days, to assist students, candidates, and the public with queries.

Strict rules were enforced prohibiting the use of mobile phones inside exam centres for both students and teachers on invigilation duty.

It may be recalled that in the 2024 Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams, held from March 22 to April 13, a total of 7.72 lakh students appeared, including 4.1 lakh girls and 3.6 lakh boys. One transgender student also took the exam. Of these, 3,25,305 boys and 3,93,890 girls passed, along with the transgender student, who also cleared the exam.

The school education department emphasised that robust measures were implemented to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.

