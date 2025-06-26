TN CB-CID takes over boy abduction case involving senior IPS officer, MLA

Chennai, June 26 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) has taken over the probe into the alleged abduction of a minor in Thiruvalangadu, a case that has rocked the state’s law enforcement and political circles with the involvement of a suspended senior IPS officer and a sitting MLA.

The case revolves around an inter-caste couple -- Dhanush (22), a resident of Kalambakkam village in Tiruvallur district, and Vijaya Sri (21), from Theni district -- who got married on April 15 this year, reportedly against the wishes of the woman’s parents.

According to police sources, Vijaya Sri’s family had sought help from a former woman sub-inspector -- dismissed from service -- to forcibly separate the couple. Acting on this request, five unidentified individuals reportedly arrived at Dhanush’s house on Bank Street in Kalambakkam around 12.50 a.m. on June 7. However, the couple was not at home at the time. Dhanush’s mother, Lakshmi, who opened the door, was confronted by the group.

Finding the couple absent, the group allegedly abducted Dhanush’s younger brother, Inder Chand, and threatened to release him only if the couple’s whereabouts were revealed. Lakshmi promptly alerted the police control room and later filed an online complaint.

Inder Chand was released at Perambakkam Bus Stand around 3 p.m. the same day.

In her complaint, Lakshmi alleged that her younger son was subjected to both physical and mental harassment during the ordeal. The Thiruvalangadu police registered a case under Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 329(4) (criminal trespass), and 140(3) (kidnapping for ransom or to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint named five individuals whose identities were partially known, though their addresses remained unclear. The case took a sensational turn when police revealed that the car used in the abduction belonged to suspended Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) H.M. Jayaram.

Investigations also pointed to the involvement of Kilvaithinakuppam (Reserved) MLA and Puratchi Bharatham Katchi leader ‘Poovai’ M. Jagan Moorthy.

When Moorthy’s anticipatory bail plea came up for hearing at the Madras High Court on June 16, Justice P. Velmurugan directed the police to secure ADGP Jayaram and initiate appropriate action. The court also ordered the MLA to appear before the investigating officer. Both were questioned for several hours but were released thereafter.

Jayaram was subsequently placed under suspension. In a further development, Jayaram moved a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s directive.

The apex court, while refraining from granting immediate relief, transferred the bail petition pending before the Madras High Court to another bench and ordered the CB-CID to take over the investigation.

Police sources confirmed that the CB-CID has now registered a fresh case and appointed a new investigating officer.

The accused, including those previously questioned, are expected to be summoned for detailed interrogation in the coming days.

The case has raised serious concerns about the alleged abuse of power and influence in interfering with personal liberties, particularly in matters of inter-caste relationships. The CB-CID’s ongoing investigation is expected to bring more clarity to the roles of those allegedly involved.

--IANS

aal/dpb