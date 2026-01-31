TN cabinet meeting on Feb 5, to clear interim budget ahead of polls

Chennai, Jan 31 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will chair a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet on February 5 to approve the interim general budget for the 2026-27 financial year, official sources said.

The budget session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is expected to begin in the second week of February and will also mark the final sitting of the 16th Assembly, as the State heads into Assembly elections later this year.

Given the proximity to the polls, the government is set to present only an interim budget for 2026-27, in keeping with convention. The full-fledged budget will be presented by the next government.

However, despite its interim nature, the forthcoming budget session has generated considerable political interest, with expectations of key announcements aimed at consolidating voter support ahead of the elections.

With the ruling DMK facing a tough electoral contest from the AIADMK–BJP alliance and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), speculation is rife that the Chief Minister may announce enhancements to one or more flagship welfare schemes.

Political observers believe particular focus could be placed on the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, the monthly cash assistance scheme for women heads of households, which has been one of the DMK government’s most prominent initiatives.

The speculation has intensified in the wake of a recent announcement by the AIADMK, which promised to increase the assistance amount to Rs 2,000 and extend eligibility to all ration cardholders if voted to power.

This has triggered expectations that the ruling DMK may go a step further, either by increasing the assistance amount, widening eligibility, or introducing additional benefits aimed at women voters, who form a crucial electoral constituency.

Sources also indicated that feedback and suggestions collected from the public through the government’s recent outreach initiative, “Unga Kanava Sollunga” (Share Your Dreams), are likely to influence the announcements made during the Assembly session.

The survey, conducted across the State, sought public input on governance priorities, welfare needs, and development goals.

Ahead of the budget session, the February 5 Cabinet meeting is expected to hold detailed discussions on financial allocations, expenditure priorities, ongoing and proposed development projects, and other key administrative matters.

While the interim budget may not introduce major structural changes, it is expected to carry strong political messaging as the State prepares for a high-stakes electoral battle.

--IANS

aal/skp