TN Cabinet clears Rs 34,237cr investment proposals; 55,000 jobs expected

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) In a major push to accelerate industrial growth and employment generation, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Thursday approved 15 large-scale investment proposals worth a cumulative Rs 34,237.39 crore.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the State Secretariat in Chennai.

Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, addressing reporters after the meeting, said the projects would span across multiple districts, including Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Karur, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai.

Together, these investments are expected to create employment opportunities for nearly 55,000 people.

The Minister noted that details of one of the biggest approved projects will be officially announced on February 13, while several more industrial announcements are expected during the State’s ‘Conversion Conclave’ scheduled for February 12.

Among the key proposals cleared are investments by Kaynes Circuit Limited for printed circuit boards and camera modules, and Johnson Electric for BLDC and power cooling motors.

A significant boost to the footwear sector will come from Evervan Kothari Footwear Limited, which alone is expected to generate around 25,000 jobs.

Rajaa added that the globally recognised Adidas brand will establish manufacturing operations in Tamil Nadu through this venture.

The Cabinet also backed initiatives aimed at strengthening the State’s blue economy.

As part of this effort, Chennai Radha Engineering will begin manufacturing ship hulls, opening new avenues for the fishing and maritime sectors.

In the automobile and clean energy sectors, proposals from Yazaki India for auto components, an expansion plan by Hyundai, and Gensol’s solar cell manufacturing project were approved.

Adding further momentum to the state's automotive ambitions, Chief Minister Stalin and Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran are set to inaugurate a new car manufacturing facility in Ranipet on February 9.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s growing prominence in the electric vehicle and luxury car segments, Rajaa said the upcoming Rs 9,000 crore Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors plant will be India’s first dedicated facility to produce JLR’s luxury models.

With diversified investments across sectors, the government aims to position Tamil Nadu as a leading destination for manufacturing, technology, and sustainable industry, while ensuring large-scale job creation across districts.

