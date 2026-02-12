TN braces for disruptions as trade unions join nationwide strike against labour codes

Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is set to witness disruptions in banking, public services and sections of transport operations on Thursday as trade unions across the state join a nationwide general strike called to press the Union government to roll back key labour reforms and policy decisions.

The strike, observed across nearly 600 districts in the country, has been organised by 10 central trade unions, including the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Trade union leaders claim that nearly 30 crore workers are participating in the protest.

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK’s trade union wing, the Workers Progressive Association (WPA), has extended support to the strike.

Farmer groups under the banner of the Joint Kisan Morcha and several student organisations have also backed the agitation, broadening its support base.

The protesters are demanding the withdrawal of the four new labour codes, alleging they were passed without adequate consultation with state governments and trade unions. Other key demands include halting amendments to the Electricity Act, ensuring a five-day work week for bank employees, stopping privatisation of public sector undertakings, and condemning changes made to the rural employment guarantee scheme.

With bank employees, public service workers, and insurance sector staff participating, banking operations and routine government services are likely to be affected.

Public sector units, industrial establishments and certain employment schemes, including the 125-day rural job programme, may also experience disruptions. However, essential services such as pharmacies and ambulance services have been exempted from the strike.

Educational institutions, IT companies and most private offices are expected to function as usual.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has urged its employees not to take part in the strike.

In a statement, the corporation directed staff to report for duty as usual and cancelled leave sanctioned for the day. It also instructed employees to attend work even on weekends and holidays, if necessary.

The transport corporation warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against employees who abstain from duty or engage in activities that disrupt services.

While trade unions maintain that the strike will send a strong message to the Centre, the extent of disruption in Tamil Nadu will become clearer as the day progresses.

