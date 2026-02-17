TN boosts farm growth with Rs 47,248 crore interim agriculture budget, double-crop area rises sharply

Chennai, Feb 17(IANS) Tamil Nadu has successfully arrested the decline in cultivable land caused by climate change and natural calamities through sustained policy interventions, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said while presenting the Interim Agriculture Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Read More

The minister announced an outlay of Rs 47,248.24 crore for the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, underscoring the state government’s continued focus on strengthening the farm sector.

He said the double-crop area in Tamil Nadu had increased to 13.99 lakh hectares in 2024-25 -- nearly 2 lakh hectares more than in 2019-20 -- reflecting improved irrigation support and better land management practices.

Highlighting the steady rise in budgetary allocations to agriculture, Panneerselvam said funding had grown from Rs 34,220 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 45,661 crore in 2025-26 — an increase of over Rs 11,000 crore in five years.

The enhanced allocation of Rs 47,248.24 crore for 2026-27 would ensure continuity of farmer welfare schemes and promote sustainable agricultural growth, he said.

The minister noted that the average Gross State Value Added (GSVA) growth in agriculture had improved significantly, rising from 1.36 per cent during 2012-13 to 2020-21 to 3.03 per cent between 2021-22 and 2024-25.

At constant 2011-12 prices, GSVA increased by nearly 9.97 per cent to Rs 59,11,708 lakh in 2024-25 from Rs 53,75,639 lakh, indicating stronger sectoral performance.

Stressing income enhancement and sustainability, Panneerselvam said the government was systematically implementing schemes aimed at boosting productivity, ensuring food and nutrition security, and improving farmers’ earnings.

Under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, agroforestry has been promoted to increase tree and forest cover to 33 per cent in the state. Over the past five years, 3.24 crore saplings were produced and distributed, and 2.24 lakh acres were brought under agroforestry cultivation.

The state has also chosen not to extend the Tamil Nadu Rosewood Trees (Conservation) Act, 1994, beyond February 13, 2025, to encourage rosewood cultivation.

To mitigate crop damage, guidelines permitting the culling of wild boars have been implemented. Additionally, large-scale water conservation works have been undertaken, including renovation of 68,930 traditional waterbodies, desilting of one lakh irrigation canals, construction of 29,800 check dams, establishment of 31,325 groundwater recharge structures, and planting of 2.78 crore saplings across 83,015 sites over five years.

--IANS

aal/vd