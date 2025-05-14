TN board exam results for Classes 10 and 11 to be declared on May 16

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced that the board examination results for Classes 10 and 11 will be announced on Friday, May 16.

According to an official notification, the results for Class 10 will be declared at 9 a.m., while the Class 11 results will be announced at 2 p.m. on the same day.

Students can access their results on the official websites - www.tnresults.nic.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. This year, over 9.13 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exams, while 8.18 lakh students registered for the Class 11 exams.

The announcement follows the declaration of Class 12 results on May 8, in which Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 95.03 per cent for the academic year 2024-25.

School Education Department officials said elaborate arrangements are in place for the smooth publication of results.

Students are advised to keep their registration numbers and date of birth details ready to log in and check their marks online.

Once results are published, mark sheets and provisional certificates will be made available digitally through the DigiLocker portal.

Schools will also be given access to consolidated result sheets for academic review and follow-up.

The DGE has also urged schools and parents to provide emotional support to students, especially those who may not perform as expected.

Helplines and counselling support will be made available for students dealing with exam-related anxiety or stress.

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the marks can apply for revaluation or retotalling.

With this announcement, the results season in Tamil Nadu moves towards completion, bringing clarity to over 17 lakh students and paving the way for higher education admissions and academic planning.

In 2023-24, the pass percentage of Class 10 was 91.55 per cent, and the girls outperformed the boys.

