TN BJP's Madurai district booth conference to energise grassroots workers

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP State President Nainar Nagenthran will preside over the Madurai Perungottai Booth Committee office-bearers’ conference in Dindigul on Sunday evening.

The meeting is being organised at the Angu Vilas School grounds, near Anjali Roundana. The conference is expected to witness participation from a wide range of party cadres and leaders, underlining the BJP’s focus on strengthening its booth-level network in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Among the senior leaders attending are Union Minister of State Dr L. Murugan, BJP’s national-level strategist and in-charge Aravind Menon, IT Wing in-charge P. Sudhakar Reddy, and national executive member H. Raja.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, National Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan, State Vice-President and actor-turned-politician Sarathkumar, and State General Secretary Ram Srinivasan will also participate.

State Booth Committee in charge, R.N. Jayaprakash, is expected to address the gathering as well. Party sources described the event as a crucial mobilisation exercise aimed at energising booth-level workers, considered the backbone of the BJP’s electoral structure.

The leadership’s participation is seen as a strong signal of the importance attached to consolidating grassroots networks in the southern districts.

According to organisers, the conference will focus on voter outreach strategies, strengthening local committees, and improving communication with communities across Madurai and adjoining regions.

The conference will highlight the role of booth-level workers as the backbone of the party. Sessions are likely to focus on practical aspects of voter contact, strengthening digital communication, and ensuring the presence of trained cadres in every polling booth. Leaders will also motivate workers to actively engage with local issues and strengthen the party’s visibility in villages and towns across the region.

Senior leaders are likely to emphasise organisational unity and electoral preparedness as the party looks to expand its base in Tamil Nadu.

The event is being seen as both a morale booster and a preparatory step for larger state-level campaigns that the BJP plans to intensify in the months ahead. Senior leaders believe that direct engagement with office-bearers at this level can ensure better coordination and efficiency when the electoral battle heats up.

