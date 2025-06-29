TN BJP write to PM Modi, urges immediate repatriation of fishermen from Iran

Chennai, June 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Sunday expressed strong optimism over the safe return of 49 fishermen from Tamil Nadu stranded in Iran, as tensions continue in the region following the recent conflict between Iran and Israel.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu BJP said that Nagendran had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking urgent intervention to ensure the immediate repatriation of the fishermen, who are reportedly stranded in Bandar-e-Chiruiyeh and Kish Island in Iran.

The letter also included the passport details of all the affected individuals.

“Even though a temporary ceasefire has been declared between the two nations, the atmosphere in Iran remains volatile,” the statement said.

Concerned families of the fishermen contacted the BJP’s state leadership, appealing for swift action to bring their loved ones back home.

Nagendran said the BJP is in constant touch with senior officials at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“We have been closely following up with the MEA, and we are confident that all 49 fishermen will be brought back safely,” he said.

He also instructed BJP functionaries in neighbouring coastal districts, along with his office staff, to stay vigilant and monitor the situation continuously. The party reassured the families that every possible step was being taken to ensure the safety and timely return of the fishermen.

According to party sources, most of the stranded fishermen hail from Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, and Cuddalore districts. They had travelled to Iran several months ago for work in the fishing sector and were caught in the middle of heightened regional tensions after the Israel-Iran conflict flared up in early June.

BJP leaders said the MEA has been alerted to the situation, and Indian officials in Tehran are already working with local authorities in Iran to facilitate their repatriation. The party also said it would continue to press for swift action until all fishermen are safely home.

Nagendran urged the families to remain calm and patient, assuring them that the government was making every effort to bring their loved ones back.

--IANS

aal/dan