TN BJP welcomes verdict in Pollachi sexual assault case, calls it historic

Chennai, May 13 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday welcomed the Coimbatore Mahila Court's verdict sentencing all nine accused in the Pollachi sexual assault case to life imprisonment until death, calling it a significant milestone in the fight for justice.

State BJP president Nainar Nagendran hailed the ruling as a "historic moment" that would restore faith in the judicial system.

"The court's decision to convict all nine accused in the Pollachi case - an incident that devastated the lives of many women and shocked the conscience of Tamil Nadu - is deeply reassuring. This verdict sends a powerful message that perpetrators of such heinous crimes will never escape justice," he said.

Nagendran further noted that the judgment would encourage survivors to come forward and report crimes without fear.

"At a time when incidents of violence against women and POCSO cases are on the rise, this verdict serves as a stern warning to would-be offenders," he added.

Senior BJP leader and former Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan described the court's decision as the "beginning of a new era of justice".

She said, "The women who were treated like flowers, only to be crushed and discarded, have received justice today. Let this verdict extinguish the very thought of violating the dignity of women."

BJP national council member and former state president K. Annamalai also welcomed the judgment, commending the courage and perseverance of the survivors.

"I hope this verdict brings some solace to the victims who fought for six long years. I urge the state government to ensure swift justice in all cases of sexual violence," he said.

The Pollachi sexual assault case, which came to light in 2019, involved a network of men accused of blackmailing and sexually assaulting multiple women.

The case, initially investigated by local police, was later handed over to the CBI amid public outcry.

