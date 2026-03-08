TN BJP urges Vijay to join NDA, cautions against split in anti-DMK votes ahead of Assembly polls

Chennai, March 8 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections likely to be announced soon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to TVK leader Vijay to consider joining the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to prevent a division of anti-DMK votes in the state.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said the political situation in the state is rapidly evolving and claimed that the ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, is facing growing public dissatisfaction.

According to Prasad, the DMK leadership has been attempting to expand its alliance by bringing in several smaller parties and organisations in an effort to strengthen its electoral prospects ahead of the upcoming polls. He alleged that the move reflects concerns within the ruling party about its performance and prospects in the election.

The BJP leader also referred to recent political developments within the DMK-led alliance, particularly the decision to allocate a Rajya Sabha seat to the DMDK.

He said the move has reportedly caused dissatisfaction among some long-time alliance partners, including the VCK and Left parties.

Prasad further claimed that public dissatisfaction has been rising in Tamil Nadu over issues such as law and order, price rise and allegations of corruption. He argued that these factors could influence voter sentiment in the coming Assembly elections.

Against this backdrop, the BJP spokesperson said that all political forces opposed to the DMK should consider working together to avoid splitting the anti-incumbency vote.

He specifically appealed to actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose party TVK is preparing to enter electoral politics, to align with the AIADMK-BJP-led NDA.

According to Prasad, if Vijay’s stated objective is to prevent the DMK from returning to power, joining a broader opposition alliance could strengthen that effort.

He cautioned that a fragmented opposition could indirectly benefit the ruling party.

Prasad also urged Vijay to carefully assess the political landscape and historical electoral patterns in Tamil Nadu before making a decision about alliances.

He said a united front against the DMK would provide a stronger platform for opposition parties to challenge the ruling coalition in the upcoming election.

The BJP leader concluded by stating that the 2026 Assembly election would be a crucial political moment for Tamil Nadu, and called on all parties opposing the DMK government to work towards what he described as a “united democratic alternative” for the state.

