TN BJP urges people to celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram with fervour

Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has urged the people of the state to join the nationwide celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram on November 7, in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Emphasising the song’s enduring role as a symbol of unity and patriotism, Prasad appealed to citizens, students, and families across Tamil Nadu to sing Vande Mataram together, marking the historic occasion with pride and devotion.

In a major initiative, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Modi, has resolved to commemorate the 150th anniversary of India’s national song -- penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875 -- through a series of programmes across the country.

The Central government has appealed to every household, school, and institution to participate in the collective singing of Vande Mataram, symbolising the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on October 30, PM Modi recalled how Rabindranath Tagore first rendered the song in 1896 and described it as “a sacred mantra of national pride that has inspired generations”.

He said, “Though written in the 19th century, this song is deeply connected to the millennia-old spirit of Indian civilisation. It gives strength and unity to 140 crore Indians and ignites love for Bharat Mata in every heart.”

As part of the celebrations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under its national president J.P. Nadda, has announced a nationwide campaign from November 7 to November 26, culminating on Constitution Day. The party will organise cultural events, youth festivals, exhibitions of Swadeshi products, and art and literary competitions to honour India’s constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Speaking about Tamil Nadu’s role, Prasad said the state must take the lead in celebrating the event befitting its glorious legacy in the freedom struggle. “Let every home, school, and office in Tamil Nadu resonate with Vande Mataram. The School Education Department should proactively involve students and youth in these celebrations,” he urged.

The BJP leader called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to issue guidance to all state departments to facilitate wide participation, ensuring that the patriotic fervour reaches every citizen. “This festival belongs to the nation, not to a political party. Let all social, cultural, and community organisations unite to make Tamil Nadu’s voice resound in the national chorus of Vande Mataram,” he said.

Highlighting the contributions of Tamil Nadu’s freedom icons -- Subramania Bharati, V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, Subramania Siva, Tiruppur Kumaran, Vanchinathan, and Anjalai Ammal -- Prasad said their unflinching devotion to Vande Mataram made it a rallying cry for Independence. “The great poet Bharati declared, ‘We say Vande Mataram -- bowing to our great motherland’, transcending caste, religion, and politics. That legacy must continue today,” he added.

“Let November 7 become a day when Tamil Nadu’s homes, schools, and institutions echo with this immortal song,” Prasad said, urging every citizen to participate joyfully with family and friends and share the celebration across social media.

“Vande Mataram is not just a song -- it is the soul of our nation, binding generations in love and unity,” he said.

--IANS

aal/dpb