TN BJP terms interim budget as ‘mirage’, accuses DMK of driving state into debt ​

Chennai, Feb 17(IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, describing the State’s Interim Budget for 2026–27 as a “mirage” that has allegedly pushed Tamil Nadu deeper into debt while ignoring the welfare of the people. ​

BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad alleged that the Budget presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin lacked concrete, planned development initiatives in crucial sectors such as finance, the economy, industry, and public welfare. ​

He claimed that the government’s repeated assertion of double-digit economic growth had not translated into tangible benefits for ordinary citizens. ​

According to Prasad, the growth narrative has primarily favoured those within the ruling establishment, including party functionaries and elected representatives, while large sections of society continue to struggle. ​

He accused the government of failing to respond to sustained protests and demands raised over the past five years by teachers, doctors, engineers, farmers, persons with disabilities, nurses, road workers, and anganwadi staff. ​

The BJP leader further alleged that the Budget speech was filled with self-congratulatory claims and lacked transparency on key projects.

​He questioned the absence of detailed updates on the North Chennai Development Project and sought clarity on allocations for cleaning the Cooum river in Chennai. ​

He also criticised the government for not making specific announcements regarding the removal of encroachments from water bodies, despite repeated court observations on the issue. ​

Raising concerns about the State’s rising debt burden, Prasad asked about the status of the expert committee reportedly formed to enhance revenue and stabilise finances. He alleged that the State was heading towards an unsustainable debt trajectory and demanded that the Chief Minister provide a clear explanation. ​

Calling the Budget “anti-people,” the BJP maintained that the DMK government had failed to fulfil the promises made during the previous Assembly elections and had disappointed multiple sections of society.

