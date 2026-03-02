TN BJP targets CM Stalin for not receiving PM Modi during his visit

Chennai, March 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP has criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu, terming it a departure from the state’s long-standing political traditions.

In a statement, TN BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said the Prime Minister unveiled development projects worth Rs 4,400 crore in Madurai.

Prasad said that extending courtesy to visiting Prime Ministers has been part of Tamil Nadu’s political culture, irrespective of party differences.

He alleged that the Chief Minister’s absence at the airport reflected a “lack of respect for constitutional offices” and said such gestures should rise above partisan considerations.

“Political differences are natural in a democracy, but respecting the Prime Minister’s office is part of our federal structure and political civility,” Prasad said.

He further claimed that past Chief Ministers, cutting across party lines, had upheld this convention when national leaders visited the state.

The DMK has not issued an official response to Prasad’s remarks. However, the ruling party has previously maintained that scheduling and administrative considerations often determine the Chief Minister’s engagements during official visits.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects aimed at boosting connectivity and urban development across Tamil Nadu.

The initiatives include the four-laning of the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram road to improve access to Rameswaram, and road upgrades expected to reduce travel time between Marakkanam and Puducherry.

In the railway sector, eight stations -- including Srivilliputhur, Pollachi and Karaikudi -- will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

The Prime Minister also announced a fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Egmore to ease congestion on the suburban rail network. Additionally, 24/7 FM transmitters will be launched in Kumbakonam, Yercaud and Vellore to strengthen public broadcasting services.

BJP leaders highlighted that substantial funds have been allocated to Tamil Nadu over the past decade for infrastructure and welfare programmes, asserting that a stronger Centre and the state could further accelerate growth.

With Assembly elections drawing closer, exchanges over protocol, governance and development are expected to intensify in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.

