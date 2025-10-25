TN BJP seeks probe into 'illegal clearance' for Rs 2,000-crore project inside Pallikaranai Ramsar site

Chennai, Oct 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has written to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, urging an immediate investigation and revocation of environmental clearances and building permissions granted for a Rs 2,000-crore housing project at Perumbakkam in Chennai.

In his detailed representation, Prasad alleged that the 14.7-acre project, consisting of 1,250 residential units, lies within the boundaries of the Pallikaranai Marshland, a Ramsar-notified wetland and ecologically sensitive zone.

The marshland, spread over 3,081 acres, was officially declared a Ramsar site in April 2022 under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

He said any form of permanent construction or alteration of the wetland's natural character is strictly prohibited under these rules.

According to Prasad, rights body Arappor Iyakkam had already submitted a 213-page complaint on October 23 to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), alleging collusion between the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), Forest Department, and Water Resources Department in granting approvals for the project.

Citing key irregularities, Prasad said the project proponents falsely claimed the site was located 1.2 km away from the marshland, though it actually abuts survey number 534/4, a documented marsh parcel.

During the SEAC's 411th meeting in September 2023, the project was recorded as "abutting" the Ramsar site, and was deferred for clarification on boundary coordinates and mitigation plans.

Despite this, SEIAA granted environmental clearance (File No. 9462) on January 20, 2025.

He also highlighted "historical manipulation" of land records dating back to 1911, through which portions of the original marshland (survey number 430) were subdivided, shrinking its extent from over 640 acres to barely six acres by 1993, thereby facilitating encroachments.

"These survey numbers are clearly within Ramsar boundaries as per Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority maps and CMDA influence zones," he added.

Prasad further pointed out that the CMDA granted building permission on January 23, 2025 - just days after the environmental clearance - in violation of its own Office Order 7/2025 issued in September, which prohibits any approval within Ramsar sites or their one-kilometre buffer.

He noted that the project is also listed on the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) website without addressing these violations.

"The Pallikaranai marsh is Chennai’s natural sponge, and its destruction will intensify future flooding. This case represents not only an environmental crime but also a deep administrative failure," Prasad said.

He urged the Union Environment Ministry to order an immediate probe under Section 3 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, into the roles of SEIAA, CMDA, and other state departments, and to coordinate with the DVAC for corruption investigations.

He also demanded that all site activities be halted, the environmental clearance and building approvals revoked, and the encroached wetland areas restored.

"The truth will emerge if the Ministry obtains Arappor Iyakkam’s complaint, SEIAA minutes, and Ramsar maps. The project violates both national and international environmental laws," Prasad stated, calling for strong action against the officials and the developer involved.

--IANS

aal/svn