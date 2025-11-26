TN BJP seeks end to ‘Oppn assault’ on India’s sacred charter

Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) Marking the 76th Constitution Day on Wednesday, BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad issued a sharp, strongly-worded statement urging the Opposition to immediately stop its “shameful assault” on the sanctity of India’s Constitution.

His message came as the nation commemorated the adoption of the Constitution in 1949 and paid tribute to B.R. Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly.

Prasad described the Constitution as “the holiest book of India” and the guiding force that ensures justice, liberty, equality and fraternity for every citizen. He said the document was not merely a legal framework but “the living soul of Bharat,” uniting people across caste, creed and region.

He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for over a decade, had upheld constitutional values with “devotion and integrity,” citing his symbolic act of holding the Constitution aloft in Parliament and repeatedly affirming its primacy.

According to Prasad, the Union government’s policies and welfare measures were designed to “deepen, never diminish,” the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

Attacking the Opposition, he accused leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, M.K. Stalin and Mamata Banerjee of “relentlessly undermining constitutional institutions,” especially the Election Commission of India.

Prasad alleged that the Opposition had spread misinformation regarding the electoral process and VVPAT verification, a campaign which he said was “decisively rejected” by the voters of Bihar in the 2025 Assembly election.

He also criticised what he termed the Opposition’s repetition of “foreign-inspired anti-national narratives” aimed at discrediting the Union Government.

Highlighting key policy decisions -- including the abolition of instant triple talaq, the restoration of full citizenship rights in Jammu & Kashmir, women’s reservation in Parliament, and nationwide expansion of welfare schemes -- Prasad said these were examples of the Constitution being translated from parchment into people’s lives.

On Constitution Day, he appealed for a collective resolve to study and uphold the Constitution, instil its values in the younger generation, and ensure political criticism remains factual without dragging Babasaheb Ambedkar’s legacy into petty politics.”

Calling for unity, he described the Constitution as the “golden thread” binding the nation and urged all political parties to strengthen, not weaken, the democratic foundation laid in 1949.

“Let this Constitution Day mark a turning point,” Prasad said, adding that every Indian must become a proud guardian of the Constitution.

