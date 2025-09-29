TN BJP seeks CBI probe into Karur stampede, claims Rahul Gandhi 'pressuring' Vijay

Chennai, Sep 29 (IANS) The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on Monday intensified its attack on the DMK government over the Karur rally tragedy that claimed 41 lives, with party spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, and also alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was pressuring TVK chief Vijay in the aftermath of the incident.

Prasad said the one-man commission led by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, announced by the state government, was “a mere eyewash” and would not satisfy the public’s demand for accountability.

“Six crore people of Tamil Nadu want to know the truth. Only a CBI investigation can ensure impartiality,” he said.

He also stressed the need for transparency in the post-mortem of the deceased, urging the government to follow all legal safeguards, including examinations by senior forensic experts and complete video documentation.

“The government must clarify whether these procedures were followed to preserve evidence,” Prasad added.

The BJP leader criticised the DMK’s move to replace the initial investigating officer, DSP Selvaraj, with ADSP Premanandan, describing it as “another sign of reluctance to pursue the case seriously.”

Instead, he urged the state to appoint an Inspector General-rank officer supported by a DIG and multiple experienced DSPs to probe all angles, including crowd control, security deployment, and local administrative decisions.

Significantly, Prasad brought national politics into focus, alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who spoke to Vijay to convey condolences, is indirectly pressuring him not to challenge the DMK.

“Sources say Rahul Gandhi has warned Vijay against taking a stand hostile to the ruling government. These interactions must also be part of the investigation,” he said.

The BJP maintained it stands with the victims’ families and urged Vijay to “honour the 41 who died supporting him” by resisting political pressure and ensuring the truth emerges.

“The Tamil Nadu BJP will not allow this tragedy to be diluted or buried,” Prasad said.

The demand comes amid intensifying political sparring after the deadly stampede at Vijay’s campaign meeting in Karur, where serious questions remain over crowd management and safety protocols.

