TN BJP president slams DMK govt over water 'crisis' in Usilampatii

Chennai, Aug 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthiran on Tuesday accused the ruling DMK government of neglecting the people of Usilampatti by failing to release water from the Vaigai dam for the 58-village canal scheme, despite the reservoir being filled beyond the required level.

In a strongly worded statement, Nagenthiran said the DMK regime was more interested in "empty publicity campaigns" than addressing the pressing needs of the people.

He pointed out that ordinarily, once the Vaigai dam's water level crosses 69 feet, water is released for the 58-village canal project, which sustains over 50,000 residents, 2,336 acres of farmland, and livestock.

However, despite the dam crossing this level and even two flood warnings being issued, water had not been released.

"This inaction has left 110 villages struggling for drinking water, irrigation, and cattle rearing," Nagenthiran said, warning that the DMK government's "indifference" amounted to pushing people into severe drought conditions.

Highlighting the growing "discontent", Nagenthiran said farmers and the BJP had jointly staged protests demanding immediate water release, while local traders had also resorted to shutdown strikes.

"Even as daily demonstrations continue, the DMK administration remains unmoved, focusing instead on political propaganda," he charged.

Nagenthiran further lashed out at the government, drawing comparisons between rising liquor revenues from TASMAC outlets and the falling availability of water for essential needs.

"In the last four years, liquor sales have only increased, but the supply of drinking and irrigation water has consistently dwindled. This is the real record of DMK's so-called 'model governance'," he said.

The BJP leader vowed to continue pressing the issue, declaring that the party would work with the people to "end the DMK's misrule" and safeguard Tamil Nadu's water resources.

"We will ensure that the state's lifelines are protected, and the people's livelihoods are secured," he added.

The demand for water release has intensified in southern Tamil Nadu in recent weeks, with agricultural communities fearing crop loss if irrigation is further delayed.

The BJP's intervention adds political weight to the ongoing protests, which are expected to escalate if the government "fails" to act swiftly.

