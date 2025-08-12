TN BJP president accuses DMK of rushing welfare schemes ahead of Assembly polls

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday accused the ruling DMK of hastily implementing a slew of welfare schemes in the final phase of its tenure, claiming it was a sign of the party’s anxiety over an impending "defeat" in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, the BJP leader alleged that murders have become a daily occurrence under the DMK government and that the law and order situation in the State has sharply deteriorated.

He blamed the proliferation of liquor and narcotic substances for fuelling crime, asserting that the government had failed to curb the menace.

Nainar Nagenthran also criticised the DMK for not addressing critical vacancies in the education sector. He said posts of teachers in government schools and Adi Dravidar welfare schools remained unfilled, leading to a decline in admissions this academic year.

“This government has neglected its responsibility towards the education of the most vulnerable sections of society,” he remarked.

Expressing solidarity with the ongoing protest by conservancy workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) against privatisation of sanitary work, Nagenthran said the BJP would extend full support to their demands.

He charged that since coming to power, the DMK had failed to deliver on several of its election promises.

Outlining the BJP’s organisational plans, he announced that the State unit would conduct a series of conferences in the coming days to strengthen booth-level committees across Tamil Nadu, beginning with a meeting in Tirunelveli.

“We are preparing the party machinery for the upcoming polls, and our booth committees will be the backbone of our campaign,” he said.

Nagenthran’s remarks come amid heightened political activity in the State, with both the ruling DMK and opposition parties stepping up their outreach ahead of the 2026 elections.

The BJP, which is aiming to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu, has been increasingly vocal in its criticism of the DMK government, particularly on issues of governance, law and order, and fulfilment of electoral promises.

Political observers note that the state’s political climate is set for a heated contest, with parties attempting to consolidate their grassroots networks well ahead of the formal poll campaign.

--IANS

aal/dan