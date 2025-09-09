TN BJP hails Radhakrishnan’s election as VP; calls it a tribute to PM Modi’s vision

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Tuesday congratulated C.P. Radhakrishnan on being elected the Vice President of India, describing the victory as a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a “united Bharat” and a major milestone for southern representation in national politics.

Radhakrishnan, who secured 452 votes against Opposition nominee Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy’s 300, was elected in a contest held on September 9. Prasad said the win “embodies the nation’s commitment to unity and progress under the NDA’s stewardship.”

Highlighting his Tamil Nadu roots, Prasad said the newly elected Vice President “brings immense honour to the southern states” and expressed hope that he would uphold constitutional values as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha while fostering “social development and national integration.”

Tracing his long public career, the BJP spokesperson recalled that Radhakrishnan, born in Tiruppur in 1957, joined the RSS at the age of 17 and later rose through the BJP ranks as Tamil Nadu State Secretary in 1996 and State President from 2004 to 2007.

His 93-day Ratha Yatra covering 19,000 km championed causes such as river linking, anti-terrorism, eradication of untouchability and environmental protection. He represented Coimbatore in the Lok Sabha in 1998 and 1999, serving on key parliamentary committees.

In 2004, he addressed the United Nations on humanitarian coordination. As Chairman of the Coir Board between 2016 and 2020, Radhakrishnan boosted exports to Rs 2,700 crore, empowering rural communities. His gubernatorial assignments in Jharkhand, Telangana, Puducherry and Maharashtra emphasised grassroots engagement and healthcare initiatives such as tuberculosis eradication.

Calling him a “true humanitarian with an unblemished record,” Prasad credited PM Modi’s leadership for uniting NDA allies, including AIADMK, TDP and YSRCP, behind his candidature.

“This triumph is not only Radhakrishnan’s but also a testament to Modi ji’s patriotic zeal and Viksit Bharat vision,” Prasad said.

--IANS

sas/dan