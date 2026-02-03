TN BJP hails India-US trade deal as game changer for economic ties

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Tuesday welcomed the landmark India-US trade understanding announced after a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, describing it as a decisive moment that will reshape global trade dynamics and significantly strengthen bilateral relations between the world’s two largest democracies.

In a statement, Prasad said the agreement to slash US tariffs on Indian goods -- from levels as high as 50 per cent, including punitive duties, to a reciprocal rate of 18 per cent with immediate effect -- opens unprecedented opportunities for Indian exporters.

He noted that the decision reflects mutual trust, strategic clarity, and strong personal diplomacy between the two leaders. According to Prasad, the tariff reduction will provide a major boost to Indian sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, textiles, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, and technology.

“This breakthrough will directly benefit Indian youth, farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and manufacturers by expanding access to the American market, accelerating exports, and generating employment,” he said, adding that the development aligns seamlessly with the Make in India vision.

As part of the reciprocal framework, India has committed to progressively lower trade barriers on US goods, with a roadmap toward near-zero tariffs in select areas.

Prasad highlighted that New Delhi’s decision to increase imports from the United States -- particularly in energy, agriculture, and advanced technology -- will further deepen economic interdependence between the two nations.

He also pointed to India’s move to halt purchases of Russian oil as a significant strategic signal that underscores closer alignment with Washington.

Describing the agreement as more than a commercial arrangement, Prasad said it sends a powerful global message. “When two major democracies choose cooperation over confrontation, it promotes global stability, fair trade, and shared prosperity,” he said.

The accord, he added, demonstrates how pragmatic diplomacy can convert challenges into opportunities in an uncertain global environment.

Prasad praised the “intelligent and decisive leadership” of PM Modi and Trump, stating that their approach has elevated the India-US strategic partnership to new heights. He noted that the agreement sets a model for constructive international engagement based on reciprocity, trust, and long-term mutual benefit.

Concluding his remarks, Prasad said the India-US trade breakthrough reaffirms both countries’ roles as pillars of democracy, innovation, and economic opportunity, capable of shaping not just bilateral ties but the future direction of the global economy.

