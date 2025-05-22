TN BJP demands accountability in TASMAC scam

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP has sharpened its attack on the ruling DMK over the alleged multi-crore TASMAC scam, asserting that justice must prevail despite the Supreme Court’s recent observations on the Enforcement Directorate’s conduct.

BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad emphasised that the apex court had raised concerns about the ED’s investigative approach but had not dismissed the possibility of large-scale corruption.

“Nowhere has the Supreme Court said that corruption to the tune of thousands of crores did not take place,” he pointed out.

Prasad accused the DMK of mastering what he termed “scientific corruption” and said the party’s track record was riddled with cases and convictions involving its ministers.

“The DMK’s history, its leaders’ involvement in various scams, and past convictions clearly indicate a deep-rooted culture of corruption. Some individuals within the party have even managed to deceive investigative agencies and manipulate judicial processes,” he said.

The BJP leader asserted that several DMK leaders, including both current and former ministers, are under continued scrutiny and could face further legal consequences.

“Those who have cheated the system for years are now being brought under the scanner once again. The investigation is not over,” Prasad said.

Referring to the alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), Prasad claimed that the scam involved corruption worth thousands of crores.

“The people of Tamil Nadu have a right to know where their money has gone. Those responsible for this scientific corruption will certainly face punishment,” he said.

He reiterated the BJP’s stand that institutions like the ED must be allowed to carry out their duties without interference and called on the judiciary to ensure that justice is delivered in this case.

“Political shielding of corrupt individuals cannot be allowed to continue,” he added.

Prasad concluded by urging the people of Tamil Nadu to see through the “facade of victimhood” being portrayed by the DMK and support the demand for a thorough and transparent probe into the TASMAC scam.

--IANS

aal/dan