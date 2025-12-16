TN BJP criticises DMK over Thiruparankundram issue, demands Minister's apology

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government over its stand in the Thiruparankundram hill lamp-lighting case, accusing it of hurting Hindu religious sentiments and undermining Sanatan Dharma.

The party has demanded a public apology from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekar Babu for what it described as “insulting remarks” against Tamil God Murugan.

The controversy arose during the hearing of appeals filed by the Executive Officer of the Thiruparankundram Temple and the Madurai District Collector before a Division Bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices G. Jayachandran and C.V. Karthikeyan.

The appeals challenged an earlier order of Single Judge Justice S. Swaminathan, which permitted the lighting of a lamp at the summit of Thiruparankundram hill as part of religious practice.

Arguing on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, counsel submitted that a Dargah exists near the temple and that permission for lighting the lamp should be granted only by the temple administration. It was also contended that there was no historical evidence to establish the existence of a Deepa Stambham (lamp pillar) on the hill.

The BJP alleged that these arguments amounted to a distortion of historical facts and were driven by ulterior motives.

The party also took strong exception to submissions made by senior counsel N. Jothi, appearing for the HR&CE Department, who reportedly stated that although Lord Murugan has two consorts, tradition permits the lighting of a lamp only at one place and not at two locations.

According to the BJP, such remarks belittle the faith of devotees and undermine the religious significance of Thiruparankundram, one of the six revered abodes of Lord Murugan.

In a statement issued by BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad, the party said devotees and spiritual organisations were pursuing their rights through constitutional and legal means, placing their trust in the judiciary. However, it accused the DMK government of repeatedly taking positions that were “anti-Hindu” and in violation of Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion.

The BJP further alleged that the DMK leadership, including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, had consistently made statements critical of Sanatan Dharma, hurting the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu.

The party warned that such actions would have political consequences and claimed that public anger would reflect in the upcoming elections.

Demanding accountability, the BJP insisted that Minister Sekar Babu take moral responsibility for the remarks made in court and issue a public apology to devotees and the people of Tamil Nadu.

