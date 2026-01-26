TN BJP criticises DMK over ‘dummy engine' remark, asserts PM Modi’s double engine pitch

Chennai, Jan 26 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “double-engine government” model as a “dummy engine”.

In a strongly worded statement, BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said the Chief Minister’s remark reflected what he called the DMK’s discomfort with the Centre-state development partnership being projected by the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

According to him, the “double-engine” pitch refers to coordinated governance between the Union and state governments to accelerate infrastructure creation, employment generation and welfare delivery. Prasad alleged that the DMK had, over the decades, prioritised politics of agitation and identity over sustained development, particularly in sectors such as transport and infrastructure.

He accused the ruling party of blocking or delaying projects by opposing reforms and staging protests, while simultaneously blaming the Centre for slow progress. The BJP leader also claimed that corruption allegations and governance failures had eroded public trust in the DMK government.

Without citing specific cases, he said the party’s criticism of the “double-engine” model was aimed at diverting attention from these issues as the state heads towards the 2026 Assembly elections.

Projecting the NDA’s roadmap, Prasad said the BJP believed a coordinated Centre-state administration would ensure faster implementation of schemes, improved investment flows, and stronger job creation in Tamil Nadu.

“The double-engine approach has already shown results in several states through improved connectivity, industrial growth and welfare delivery,” he said. The statement further asserted that the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance would focus their campaign on development, governance transparency and what it described as “corruption-free administration”, while rejecting divisive politics.

Responding indirectly to the DMK’s criticism, the BJP reiterated that the electorate would decide which model they preferred.

“Ultimately, it is the people’s mandate that acts as the real ticket for governance,” the spokesperson said, expressing confidence that voters would favour a development-oriented agenda.

With political exchanges intensifying, the “dummy engine” versus “double-engine” debate is expected to feature prominently in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

