TN BJP criticises DMK for 'shielding bogus voters' in Kolathur, backs ECI's SIR

Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad accused the DMK-led alliance of "shielding bogus voters" in Tamil Nadu, especially in Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's Kolathur constituency, even as the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls gathered momentum across the country.

"The DMK is opposing a transparent verification process because it fears exposure of large-scale fake voter entries," Prasad said.

"Our party has petitioned the ECI, identifying 19,476 suspected bogus voters in Kolathur. The SIR is a constitutional exercise meant to uphold one-person-one-vote. Those obstructing it are protecting electoral fraud," he added.

The BJP also questioned the DMK's claim of enrolling 2.5 crore new members through its 'Tamil Nadu Under One Front' outreach, calling for a full audit to ensure authenticity.

"When transparency is resisted, it raises suspicion," Prasad said, describing the DMK, Congress, and Trinamool Congress protests as a "coordinated campaign to undermine voter verification".

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has dismissed the SIR as a "BJP–ECI conspiracy", alleging it was being used to delete genuine Opposition voters.

The DMK has convened an all-party meeting on November 2 to protest the move, terming it "undemocratic and politically motivated".

ECI officials clarified that the Special Intensive Revision - covering over 51 crore voters nationwide - is a routine, constitutionally mandated process designed to eliminate duplication and errors.

The exercise enables door-to-door verification without mandatory documents at the preliminary stage, ensuring inclusivity and accuracy.

Citing Bihar's precedent, where deletions reportedly outnumbered additions sixfold, the BJP said the exercise strengthens electoral purity rather than curtailing rights.

In West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government ordered several bureaucratic transfers soon after the SIR announcement, the BJP has sought ECI intervention to nullify those changes, citing violations of service conduct and neutrality norms.

Political observers say the SIR represents a critical democratic reform aimed at restoring faith in the electoral process. Cooperation between all stakeholders, they note, is essential to ensure clean rolls, credible mandates, and renewed public trust in India’s democracy.

