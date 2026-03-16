TN BJP criticises DMK, ‘deteriorating’ law and order after hospital threat incident

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, alleging a serious decline in law and order in the State after a group of allegedly intoxicated men entered a government hospital.

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BJP State president Nainar Nagenthran cited a recent incident in Cuddalore district, where a group of allegedly intoxicated men entered a government hospital’s maternity ward and threatened doctors and patients, as evidence of the growing drug menace in the State.

In a statement issued on Monday, Nagenthran said the incident occurred at the Government Hospital in Kattumannarkoil, triggering concern among the public and raising questions about security in public institutions.

According to reports, a few men who were allegedly under the influence of ganja forced their way into the maternity ward and brandished a sickle while threatening the medical staff and patients present there.

Although no physical injuries were reported in the incident, the BJP leader said the mere fact that such a situation unfolded inside a maternity ward was alarming.

“It is deeply disturbing that intoxicated individuals could enter a government hospital, particularly a maternity ward, and threaten doctors and patients with a weapon. This raises serious concerns about public safety and hospital security,” he said.

Nagenthran further alleged that the widespread availability of narcotic substances across Tamil Nadu had contributed to a rise in such incidents. He claimed that drugs were now easily accessible even in small neighbourhood shops and that the situation had worsened.

“Under the present government, narcotic substances are reportedly available even in petty shops. People under the influence of drugs can be seen roaming freely in many public spaces — from government schools to hospitals and offices,” he said.

The BJP leader also argued that incidents linked to drug abuse were becoming increasingly common, creating fear among ordinary citizens. According to him, the deteriorating law-and-order situation had made many people reluctant to confront individuals behaving violently or creating disturbances under the influence of drugs.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s earlier promise to make Tamil Nadu a drug-free State, Nagenthran accused the DMK government of attempting to downplay the seriousness of the issue.

“While the government continues to claim that there is no major drug menace in Tamil Nadu, incidents like the one in Kattumannarkoil reveal the ground reality,” he said, urging the State government to take urgent and effective measures to curb the spread of narcotics and ensure the safety of the public.

—IANS

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